Mitch Brennan at the Miriam Vale Hotel after the cattle sale on February 21, 2020.
News

Spirits high but creeks still not flowing

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 5:00 AM
AFTER a good cattle sale a celebratory drink is in order.

Many farmers headed to the Miriam Vale Hotel after yesterday’s sale to share the good news.

Combined with recent rainfall and green grass sprouting up all around town, hotel owner Mitch Brennan said spirits had drastically improved in the past few months.

“Since the rain started everyone’s got a smile on their face and a spring in their step,” Mr Brennan said.

“It’s brought a nice change to the town.”

However as great as the ­recent rainfall had been, the drought is far from over.

“We haven’t had as much as everybody else,” Mr Brennan said.

“There’s still no water in the dams, the creeks still aren’t flowing all that well, so they’re still trucking water in.

“We need some good follow-up water now.”

At the hotel Mr Brennan has a way of predicting when the rain is coming.

“I’ve noticed since I’ve ever been here, when the moisture builds up on the doors it normally rains within a week,” he said. “Because we were in such dire straits for rain, I thought I’d put it on (Facebook) and boost some spirits.”

He said he was optimistic the rainfall would continue.

“This humidity – I’ve only been in the area four years and it’s never been like this. It’s a good sign,” he said.

