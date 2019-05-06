Menu
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Back Row - Anton Smith, Daniel Ludkin, Matt Radford, Nigel Jones, David Black, Josh Ferguson,Front Row - Colton Brockhurst, Jordan Ludkin, Michael Ludkin, Brock Finlay, Randall Noonan, Simon Mai Contributed GLA060519RHINOS1
Softball and Baseball

Spirited Gladstone make softball deciders in Mackay

NICK KOSSATCH
by
6th May 2019 3:54 PM | Updated: 3:59 PM
SOFTBALL: Gladstone Rhinos' international ace Michael Ludkin hit and then pitched his way to more glory in the final against Mackay Magic in the May Day 2019 competition this afternoon.

The World Cup-winning Aussie under-19 Steeler kept Mackay scoreless while Ludkin scored the only run of the decider.

Gladstone catcher Randall Noonan said Ludkin dominated with his pitching in a team which won seven games and lost just one.

"Michael Ludkin got safe hit to centre-field which stole second base," Noonan said.

"David Black then hit ball back to the pitcher who had a wild throw that allowed Ludkin to score."

What made the win more sweeter was that Gladstone had 'home-grown' players while Mackay fielded some imported players.

"No team could get an ascendency in the dominance of both pitchers," Noonan said.

Black and Ludkin were named in the All Star team and the latter was the competition Most Valuable Player.

Gladstone's women went down 16-6 to Townsville in the decider, but were in the game until the final innings when Townsville got on top.

Gladstone's Julie Owbridge said there were some outstanding individual efforts.

"Wendy Scott was named All Star at third base and Natasha Chequer-Edwards was in the All Star team short stop and tournament MVP with 14 point points over two positions," she said.

softball australia softball championship softball gladstone softball mackay
Gladstone Observer

