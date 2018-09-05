Menu
UPGRADE: Morgan and Hayley Lewis pictured with the new light features during their daily walk at Spinnaker Park. The features shine a turtle and frog onto the grass at night time.
News

Spinnaker Park new light features part of GPC's master plan

5th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

BRIGHTLY coloured images of local wildlife are starting to light up Spinnaker Park, as part of a trial that will contribute to Gladstone Ports Corporation's parklands lighting master plan.

GPC has been investigating the potential to create a visual sensory experience within the natural environment of its parkland precincts.

Parks and recreation superintendent Graham Gambie said the first two demonstration lights were recently installed.

"Projectors have been installed at two of the undercover areas at Spinnaker Park, displaying images of a local turtle species and frog species," Mr Gambie said.

"We hope that this will be extended to include tree lighting and interactive sensor systems, not just at Spinnaker Park, but at the Marina and East Shores precincts as well."

People, community and sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said it was the first step of a potential 10-year project.

"We believe this lighting project is a wonderful opportunity to enhance these public spaces so they can be enjoyed by the community at night as well as during the day," Ms Winsor said.

"The lighting initiative will also add another element of safety, while creating increased opportunity for locals and visitors to engage in health and well-being activities."

Gladstone Observer

