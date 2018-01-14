Spinnaker Park dog walker on daily pooch poo patrol

POO PATROL: Chris Jones with his seven-year-old Weimerana Vester and six-year-old Boxer Libby during his daily walk at Spinnaker Park.

CHRIS Jones has walked at Spinnaker Park for 20 years and isn't shy about handing bin bags to dog owners who look away while their pet defecates on the grass.

At the same time every morning, Mr Jones walks his seven-year-old weimaraner Vester and six-year-old boxer Libby at Spinnaker Park followed by a coffee at the cafe.

Tired of picking up rubbish and spotting dog poo on the grass, Mr Jones now carries more bin bags than he needs and hands them out to people who don't carry any.

In his dog walking bag, the retired power station worker also carries two leashes for Vester and Libby, a spare pair of glasses and some dog treats.

"I see a fair bit of other dog's faeces around the park, that's why I carry extra bags," he said.

"I've embarrassed a few of people down here you know. I don't want to be sexist but it's usually women who don't carry around bags and they're standing there looking around while their dog goes to the toilet and I hand one to them and say 'haven't you got a bag'."

Mr Jones said he also finds include KFC wrappers, coke cans and beer bottles.

"People don't care, we have a beautiful park here that they don't appreciate," he said.

"The gardeners work hard to keep on top of everything but if we all chipped in it will be a whole lot easier for everyone."

Last week Gladstone Ports Corporation warned dog walkers if they continued to break the rules at East Shores, Spinnaker Park and the marina, it would "rethink its park policies".

The warning was prompted by an increase in complaints about dog owners failing to follow park rules including keeping dogs on leash and picking up dog faeces.

Mr Jones admitted he walked his dogs off leash at Spinnaker Park because the duo were "under control". He said he put his dogs on leash "when they needed to be".

The 71-year-old has trained dogs since he was 10, and said the secret was to be firm and consistent.

"If a dog is well trained and well brought up and knows what manners are then you shouldn't have any problems," he said.

"My brother was a dog handler in the armed forces in England and he was posted overseas. We had his dog, so I've been training dogs ever since."