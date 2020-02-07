Man jailed after abducting toddler from hockey fields

A MAN has been jailed after stealing a car with a toddler and dog inside from Gladstone Hockey Fields and abandoning the child at McDonald's late at night.

Clayton Ryan Miles, 35, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court yesterday to one count of abducting a child, one of endangering the life of a child, four stealing, one trespass, two fail to appear in court, one driving while disqualified and one of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Judge Michael Burnett described the offending as horrendous and spine chilling.

"You abandoned the child late at night at McDonald's on a main road, demonstrating (your) disregard for the welfare of the child," he said.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said Miles had taken Lyrica that night and was woken up by his partner about 10pm demanding he get a car to take her back to Brisbane.

She said he was groggy from the medication when he left their Goondoon St motel and wandered 1.5km to the Gladstone Hockey Fields were members were packing up for the night.

Judge Burnett said the four-year-old boy had been placed in the car with his dog to watch television while his parents packed up.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said the defendant realised the boy was in the back seat shortly after driving off, but proceeded to the motel to pick up his partner.

Judge Burnett said the partner and another child entered the vehicle before Miles drove the boy to McDonalds on Glenlyon Rd 20 minutes later, after noticing the boy's father following them.

"Plainly the child was confused by all of the events because he tried to get back in the car," Judge Burnett said.

Ms Wiley said as her client was leaving McDonalds, he could see the boy's father in a car behind them arrive.

"He went back to the motel to wait for police," she said.

Ms Wiley said Miles had two daughters he spent time with when not affected by drugs, which he became addicted to 10 years ago after taking methamphetamines for the first time at 26.

She said Miles was no longer with the partner involved in the abduction, which had been a wake up call.

Ms Wiley said he planned to rehabilitate after release from prison, return to his parents' property in Hervey Bay where two sisters, who were police officers, and a third sister who was a teacher, lived.

"He apologises to the family (of the boy) for scaring them," she said.

Miles also stole various items from supermarkets, trespassed while being pursued by police and was disqualified from driving when he stole the car from the hockey fields.

He was also on parole.

Judge Burnett said Miles' had a 15-page criminal history, which included burglary, fraud and drug possession.

He said it showed Miles had spent six years, seven months and eight days in prison in the past 10 years.

Judge Burnett ordered Miles to a two-year prison term, disqualified him from driving for a further two years, declared two days presentence custody.

He is eligible for parole on August 5, 2020.