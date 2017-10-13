Spiders on the move: which ones you should look out for

WARNING: Natraspray owner Sheldon Cosford is helping Gladstone deal with the growing spider numbers.

WARNING: Natraspray owner Sheldon Cosford is helping Gladstone deal with the growing spider numbers. Caroline Tung

A DRIER winter and influx of rain this spring has seen an increase in redbacks and huntsman spiders in Gladstone.

Natrapsray Gladstone owner Sheldon Cosford said spider activity was dependent on the seasons.

"Basically from mid-August right through to end of March, a good six months in the year, there is a good lot of spider activity," he said.

"If you have a dry winter and all of a sudden you get storms, then you're get an influx of insects and then predators that feed of them which is spiders."

In spring, prevalent species include the common huntsman and the long-legged brown tropical huntsman.