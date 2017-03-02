Spider hunter to reveal amazing species unique to Gladstone

SPIDERMAN: Dr Robert Raven hopes to uncover new spider species in Gladstone ahead of the World Science Festival.

A FEAR of spiders spun by his father's tales of redbacks in mine shafts spurred Dr Robert Raven to spend his life studying the creepy crawlies.

After setting up traps around Gladstone in January he was back in town this week to collect the trapped spiders, which he said would uncover new species, unique to Gladstone.

Dr Raven will present his findings at the World Science Festival this weekend at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

He said spiders that lived on the ground were typically "endemic to the area", which meant there could be spiders in Gladstone that were found nowhere else in the world.

Part of the reason why Dr Raven was so confident he would find new species of spiders, was because so few scientists had taken the time out to hunt for them in our area.

People will be able to see his finds this Saturday.