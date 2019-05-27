SPICY WINGS CHALLENGE: Can you handle the heat?

HANDLING THE HEAT: Diceys Bar and Restaurant is holding a spicy wings challenge on Friday.

HANDLING THE HEAT: Diceys Bar and Restaurant is holding a spicy wings challenge on Friday. Mark Zita GLA270519WINGS

CAN you handle the heat? Diceys Bar and Restaurant in Gladstone is holding a spicy wings challenge this Friday from 8.30pm and it's not for the feint hearted.

The chicken will be coated with a secret hot sauce combination from different peppers - including the Carolina Reaper, considered to be the hottest chilli pepper in the world.

It measures over 1,500,000 on the Scoville scale, which measures the pungency of chilli and other spicy foods.

For comparison, bell peppers measure around 0-500 Scoville heat units and jalapenos around 3500 to 8000 units.

Popular condiment tabasco sauce measures at 2,000 units.

Venue manager Han Noordermeer said he was inspired by similar challenges on YouTube.

"We bought chilli sauce from different companies - we've imported them (to Gladstone)," Mr Noordermeer said.

"It's very very very hot."

The Dawson Hwy restaurant partnered with local butcher Kin Kora Meats for the competition, who had thought of a similar idea.

"Kin Kora Meats came up with the (idea) themselves and they approached us," Mr Noordermeer said.

"We like working with a local butcher and Kin Kora Meats are great."

The community response to the challenge has been extremely positive and fast - with 25 people signing up for the event already.

"I was impressed actually," Mr Noordermeer said.

"That's (the number) we want to sit for this event."

Diceys Spicy Wings Challenge: The Observer's Mark Zita tastes a hot sauce made from the California Reaper.

Due to the sudden popularity and demand, Mr Noordermeer said they would hold another event next month.

"Originally, there was no intention but we got such a good response that we went ahead (with planning another event)."

For more information, call 49727999.