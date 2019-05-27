Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HANDLING THE HEAT: Diceys Bar and Restaurant is holding a spicy wings challenge on Friday.
HANDLING THE HEAT: Diceys Bar and Restaurant is holding a spicy wings challenge on Friday. Mark Zita GLA270519WINGS
News

SPICY WINGS CHALLENGE: Can you handle the heat?

Mark Zita
by
27th May 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CAN you handle the heat? Diceys Bar and Restaurant in Gladstone is holding a spicy wings challenge this Friday from 8.30pm and it's not for the feint hearted.

The chicken will be coated with a secret hot sauce combination from different peppers - including the Carolina Reaper, considered to be the hottest chilli pepper in the world.

It measures over 1,500,000 on the Scoville scale, which measures the pungency of chilli and other spicy foods.

For comparison, bell peppers measure around 0-500 Scoville heat units and jalapenos around 3500 to 8000 units.

Popular condiment tabasco sauce measures at 2,000 units.

Venue manager Han Noordermeer said he was inspired by similar challenges on YouTube.

"We bought chilli sauce from different companies - we've imported them (to Gladstone)," Mr Noordermeer said.

"It's very very very hot."

HANDLING THE HEAT: Diceys Bar and Restaurant employee Lucia Coleiro-Carbone with habanero peppers that is included in the sauce.
HANDLING THE HEAT: Diceys Bar and Restaurant employee Lucia Coleiro-Carbone with habanero peppers that is included in the sauce. Mark Zita GLA270519WINGS

The Dawson Hwy restaurant partnered with local butcher Kin Kora Meats for the competition, who had thought of a similar idea.

"Kin Kora Meats came up with the (idea) themselves and they approached us," Mr Noordermeer said.

"We like working with a local butcher and Kin Kora Meats are great."

The community response to the challenge has been extremely positive and fast - with 25 people signing up for the event already.

"I was impressed actually," Mr Noordermeer said.

"That's (the number) we want to sit for this event."

Due to the sudden popularity and demand, Mr Noordermeer said they would hold another event next month.

"Originally, there was no intention but we got such a good response that we went ahead (with planning another event)."

For more information, call 49727999.

dicey's bar and restaurant gladstone region spicy wings challenge
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Centre plans to 'mug' EcoFest

    premium_icon Centre plans to 'mug' EcoFest

    News The Creative Recycling Centre will help 'slim the bins' at this year's EcoFest

    'Amazing potential': Arts network to boost regional projects

    premium_icon 'Amazing potential': Arts network to boost regional projects

    News 'Building cultural tourism is a theme across a number of regions'

    Age of Sigmar enthusiasts fight on the tabletop

    premium_icon Age of Sigmar enthusiasts fight on the tabletop

    News Ten people participated in the fantasy board game event

    Woman injured after morning crash in South Gladstone

    premium_icon Woman injured after morning crash in South Gladstone

    News Emergency services were called to the incident at about 8.25am