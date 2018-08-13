Speedy start-up for Gladstone Swim Club now breeding champs

Gladstone South Swimming Club coach Adam Eiseman works with Kael Patchett 7, who signed up today.

Gladstone South Swimming Club coach Adam Eiseman works with Kael Patchett 7, who signed up today. Mike Richards GLA120818SWIM

LAST year Gladstone South Swimming Club was scrambling to raise money to start up.

Fast forward 12 months and there's more than a hundred members and a national swimming champion in the making.

Celebrating the club's first birthday over the weekend, president Ryan Chinner said the members had a lot to be proud of including being one of the five top clubs in Central Queensland and sending senior swimmer Caleb O'Meally to nationals in Sydney.

"A year ago nine families got together and basically started from scratch to get this club up and running," Chinner said.

"We designed it around the coach Adam Eiseman who has been teaching our kids how to swim for years.

"We wanted him to continue coaching our kids full-time. He is a brilliant coach with a lot of experience."

Chinner said as well as selling chocolates to raise money, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher helped with with funding.

"We've been able to fix the old pool yard and install a new shade cover," he said.

"It's a very social club with swimmers aged between three to 16 as well as an adult team."