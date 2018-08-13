Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone South Swimming Club coach Adam Eiseman works with Kael Patchett 7, who signed up today.
Gladstone South Swimming Club coach Adam Eiseman works with Kael Patchett 7, who signed up today. Mike Richards GLA120818SWIM
News

Speedy start-up for Gladstone Swim Club now breeding champs

Hannah Sbeghen
by
13th Aug 2018 6:35 AM

LAST year Gladstone South Swimming Club was scrambling to raise money to start up.

Fast forward 12 months and there's more than a hundred members and a national swimming champion in the making.

Celebrating the club's first birthday over the weekend, president Ryan Chinner said the members had a lot to be proud of including being one of the five top clubs in Central Queensland and sending senior swimmer Caleb O'Meally to nationals in Sydney.

 

CLUB FUN: Gladstone South Swimming Club coach Adam Eiseman works with Kael Patchett 7, who signed up today.
CLUB FUN: Gladstone South Swimming Club coach Adam Eiseman works with Kael Patchett 7, who signed up today. Mike Richards GLA120818SWIM

"A year ago nine families got together and basically started from scratch to get this club up and running," Chinner said.

"We designed it around the coach Adam Eiseman who has been teaching our kids how to swim for years.

"We wanted him to continue coaching our kids full-time. He is a brilliant coach with a lot of experience."

Chinner said as well as selling chocolates to raise money, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher helped with with funding.

"We've been able to fix the old pool yard and install a new shade cover," he said.

"It's a very social club with swimmers aged between three to 16 as well as an adult team."

Related Items

swim club swimming carnivals swimming central queensland swimming championships swimming club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    GP fed up with health record says 'bring in a USB'

    GP fed up with health record says 'bring in a USB'

    News Gladstone doctors warn against digital medical tracker

    Gunshots and shattered glass wake couple in RV: Bruce Hwy

    Gunshots and shattered glass wake couple in RV: Bruce Hwy

    Crime TOURISTS were asleep when their caravan was possibly shot at

    • 13th Aug 2018 8:27 AM
    Ex-worker sues for $2M after trip to toilet ends in disaster

    premium_icon Ex-worker sues for $2M after trip to toilet ends in disaster

    News INTERNATIONAL company is being sued after woman falls down stairs

    Local Partners