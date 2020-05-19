Speedway in September is a chance

Vice president and project manager of Gladstone Auto Club and Speedway Neil Smith with Sport Development officer of Speedway Australia Adam Brook and president of Gladstone Auto Club and Speedway Greg King after earthworks started on the new Gladstone Speedway track at Benaraby Motorsports Complex. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

MOTORSPORT: Members of Gladstone Auto Club and Speedway Incorporated gathered at the organisation’s soon-to-be-built speedway track last Sunday.

Club vice-president and project manager Neil Smith said the meeting around the next phase and how volunteers could help at the Benaraby venue off Jono Porter Drive.

“The discussion was about commitment by interested people and discussion on the plan going forward,” Smith said.

“Many people during the approval process had pledged support for the project and we were assessing that commitment and then moved on to listing items we need, timelines for various work and what skills were available and how do we get that information.

“We have an Whats App app called Gladstone Auto Club Track now in progress.”

Smith said there would no longer need to rely on other organisations to run events because it would have its own multi-purpose track.

“This track was designed by speedway people to be a purpose-built track where a lot of other tracks are run at showgrounds or similar venues and hence are a compromise of use,” he said.

“The complex is owned by the Gladstone Auto Club and we can arrange our events without seeking permission of other owners like showgrounds or private land owners.

Smith said Super Sedan racer Bob McCosker’s input to the track has been massive.

Some of the earth-moving machinery supplied by McCosker Contracting.

“Bob raced on several tracks around the country and investigated on which track and surface is the best.”

McCosker, managing director of McCosker Contracting, has put his machinery to good use.

“At the moment he has a bit of gear waiting to go to another job after the COVID-19 issues so we are using the gear while it’s available,” Smith said.

“The machinery is being operated by our people and volunteers and some people in training.”

Smith said the track was 400m in circumference and the action would be close to the spectators

“The outer track is over 15m wide but still won’t stop them from running into each other,” he said.

“There is an inner flat track for other vehicles on the plan if they want to get involved, bikes, dirt gokarts and also a smaller one could be available for “quarter midgets” a class for juniors from about six years of age.”

The drafted plan of the track

It is understood that the track may be ready in September and could host big events.

“We’ve had discussions with Speedway Australia and obviously they are keen to promote a new venue,” Smith said.

“We haven’t formulated anything yet as we need to make sure all the facilities and track surface are good first.”

Smith said it had been a rewarding experience to see progress made as the track enters a near completion phase.

“It wasn’t easy to get approval for this complex and most tracks have been going for years and been upgrading as they go,” he said.

“Lots of people told us it would never happen.”

