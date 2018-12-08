Menu
HARMONY: Maryborough Speedway is close to a retirement village with which it maintains a neighbourly relationship.
Speedway club's 'good' relationship with over-50s village

Tegan Annett
8th Dec 2018 10:30 AM
MARYBOROUGH Speedway is so close to an over-50s village that if someone threw a rock over the facility's fence, it would hit one of the homes.

Speedway president Wayne Moller said the club, which has been at that location for 60 years, had "no major issues" with the next-door village, RV Homebase.

Apart from a few complaints "here and there" during the past five years Mr Moller said the relationship with RV Homebase was good.

He said sometimes the company sponsored events and had booked corporate boxes for their residents.

"Obviously whenever there is something like that getting built next door to your venue there are always concerns,' he said.

"We measure our noise and record it ... so if there are any complaints we have that evidence ... you just have to be smart and make sure you're doing the right thing and then you don't have any issues."

The Observer tried to contact RV Homebase but was unable to receive a response by deadline.

    Local Partners