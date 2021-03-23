Speedster thanks magistrate for minimum penalty

A young offender thanked a magistrate after she handed down the minimum penalty for his speeding offence.

James Matthew Dalpastro-Henttonen, 20, pleaded guilty to driving while his licence was high-speed suspended.

Police prosecutor Shaun Janes read the facts of Dalpastro-Henttonen’s case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On January 6, at 4.50pm, Biloela police were conducting radar patrols on the Burnett Hwy at Dixalee.

Police clocked a vehicle being driven by Dalpastro-Henttonen travelling at 114km/hr in a 100km/hr zone and he was intercepted for questioning.

He offered no lawful or emergent reason for driving while his licence was high-speed suspended, with his suspension set to end in February this year.

“I’ve still currently got my job, I thank you for giving me the minimum, I guess,” Dalpastro-Henttonen said in court.

Dalpastro-Henttonen was fined $550 on top of the $266 speeding fine issued by police and disqualified from driving for six months.

