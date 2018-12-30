Menu
Constable Sam Engel is warning drivers to slow down and drive to the weather conditions.
Crime

Speedster drove 40km/h over limit

30th Dec 2018 7:57 AM
ONE Bajool speedster was among three driving offenders who had exceeded the speed limit by 40km/h over the Christmas period.

During the first five days of Queensland Police's Christmas Road Safety Campaign (phase two), police detected more than 19,000 speeding motorists.

One was caught travelling at 150km/h on the Bruce Highway at Bajool, north of Gladstone, on the fifth day of the campaign.

These motorists joined 190 drink drivers and 127 drivers who tested positive during roadside drug driving tests.

The second phase of the road safety campaign began on December 23 and will run until January 3.

bajool capricornia region christmas road safety campaign queensland police
Gladstone Observer

