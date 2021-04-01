Speedster cops fine for going 42kmh over limit

A man was fined in the Gladstone Magistrates Court after he was clocked travelling 42 kilometres over the speed limit in Townsville. PIC: Generic.

A man caught speeding 42kmh over the limit fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Brendan James Anderson, 46, pleaded guilty to the offence.

At 2.42pm on August 5 last year, Townsville police were conducting radar patrols on the outskirts of Townsville when they clocked Anderson’s grey Honda sedan travelling 122kmh.

Police activated their lights and sirens in pursuit of Anderson, as he was travelling in an 80kmh zone, and questioned him about his speed.

Anderson, a scaffolder, had no reason for speeding and stated he did not agree he was doing that speed when observed by police.

He was issued an on-the-spot fine, however, said he wanted to have the matter heard in court and was issued a notice to appear.

Duty lawyer Jun Pepito told the court his client had recently moved to Gladstone, but at the time was running late for a house inspection in Townsville, hence his speed.

Mr Manthey fined Anderson $900 and recorded a conviction.

No licence suspension was imposed.

