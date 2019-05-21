Menu
Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves in a scene from 1994 movie Speed.
Movies

Secret crush between Speed co-stars

by Bronte Coy
21st May 2019 2:56 PM

Speed wasn't just a massive box office success - it also nearly sparked a real-life romance.

Keanu Reeves, who played LA police officer Jack in the 1994 action movie, has revealed he had a crush on his co-star, Sandra Bullock.

The actors had sizzling on-screen chemistry.
The big confession came about during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when the TV host brought up Bullock telling her last year she'd been keen on him during filming.

"Did you know that she had a crush on you? No?'' she asked Reeves, prompting him to admit: "She obviously didn't know I had a crush on her.''

DeGeneres tried to play matchmaker.
"I can't believe you both had crushes on each other and were so scared,'' said DeGeneres, surprised.

"We were working,'' the John Wick star explained.

"So that chemistry was real as you both had feelings like that,'' DeGeneres said.

"It was nice to go to work. She's such a wonderful person,'' he replied.

Spicy.
Twelve years after Speed, the pair worked together again in The Lake House - although it seems the spark may have dimmed by then, as nothing happened between them.

These days, Bullock is happily dating photographer Bryan Randall, while it's unknown whether or not Reeves is still single.

