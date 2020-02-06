Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck driver has been caught speeding which under the influence of drugs at the SA/NSW border. Picture: SAPOL
A truck driver has been caught speeding which under the influence of drugs at the SA/NSW border. Picture: SAPOL
Crime

Speeding truck driver caught high on drugs

by Emily Cosenza
6th Feb 2020 9:30 AM

A truck driver who was caught speeding through a checkpoint near the SA/Victoria border has tested positive to driving while under the influence of drugs. 

The B-double truck was travelling at 63km/h in a 40km/h zone on the Sturt Hwy at Yamba about 3:30pm yesterday so the driver was pulled over and drug tested. 

The 35-year-old Andrews Farm man tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was fined for speeding and may be penalised further after his drug test is forensically analysed.

Sergeant Paul Watts of the State Traffic Enforcement Section said the professional driver's decision to control such a large vehicle while under the influence was 'of serious concern'.

"The poor choice made by this driver increased the risk to all road users of being involved in a collision resulting in loss of life or serious injury," Sergeant Watts said. 

"Motorcycle officers from State Traffic Enforcement Unit will continue to maintain a strong visual presence on South Australian rural roads to prevent and detect dangerous driving behaviour across the State."

More Stories

Show More
court crime drugs truck driver

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business owner’s warning after theft

        premium_icon Business owner’s warning after theft

        News The business installed security cameras and calls on others to follow suit

        HAVE YOUR SAY: Electric vehicle charging plans for Benaraby

        premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Electric vehicle charging plans for Benaraby

        News Plans for an electric vehicle charging station and rest area are underway, and...

        ‘We want one immediately’: Bid to re-establish rural brigade

        premium_icon ‘We want one immediately’: Bid to re-establish rural brigade

        News "The rural fire brigade is a really important part of our community."

        $860K UPGRADE: Water plant project to benefit region

        premium_icon $860K UPGRADE: Water plant project to benefit region

        News THE contract for an almost $860,000 upgrade to a water treatment plant has been...