Speeding suspended driver caught on Gladstone roads

Phillip Paul Nunns appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to driving (and speeding) without a license.

A driver with a chequered traffic history was caught driving by Gladstone police despite the fact his licence was suspended for speeding, a court heard.

Phillip Paul Nunns, 45, appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle without driver's licence previous speeding >40km/h.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Nunn’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

About 8.45pm on February 26, Nunns was intercepted driving a car on Dalrymple Dr, Toolooa.

When questioned, Nunns stated he was driving to go to his uncle’s house to see if his uncle could assist him with tyres for his car.

When questioned regarding his licence suspension, which was high speed suspended for a period of six months effective from January 6, 2021, the defendant claimed he wasn’t aware he was suspended.

A court heard Nunns did admit, however, to receiving an infringement notice for speeding near Gympie.

Nunns was issued a notice to appear in relation to the matter.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey fined Nunns $300 and suspended him from driving for six months with a conviction recorded.

