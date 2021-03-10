Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Phillip Paul Nunns appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to driving (and speeding) without a license.
Phillip Paul Nunns appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to driving (and speeding) without a license.
Crime

Speeding suspended driver caught on Gladstone roads

Jacobbe McBride
10th Mar 2021 12:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A driver with a chequered traffic history was caught driving by Gladstone police despite the fact his licence was suspended for speeding, a court heard.

Phillip Paul Nunns, 45, appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle without driver's licence previous speeding >40km/h.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Nunn’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

About 8.45pm on February 26, Nunns was intercepted driving a car on Dalrymple Dr, Toolooa.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

When questioned, Nunns stated he was driving to go to his uncle’s house to see if his uncle could assist him with tyres for his car.

When questioned regarding his licence suspension, which was high speed suspended for a period of six months effective from January 6, 2021, the defendant claimed he wasn’t aware he was suspended.

A court heard Nunns did admit, however, to receiving an infringement notice for speeding near Gympie.

Nunns was issued a notice to appear in relation to the matter.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey fined Nunns $300 and suspended him from driving for six months with a conviction recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

Gladstone man blows over three times legal limit

Swag of drug items uncovered in Gladstone

Gladstone mum guilty of drug supply charge

gladstonecourt gladstonecourt unlicebsed gladstone unlicensed drivers unlicensed driver
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can tap into the $10m Hydrogen fund in CQ

        Premium Content How you can tap into the $10m Hydrogen fund in CQ

        News Projects must be for renewable hydrogen use in the transport or mobility and the waste water sectors.

        Man flown to hospital after suspected snake bite

        Premium Content Man flown to hospital after suspected snake bite

        News A man has reportedly sustained a snake bite in Agnes Water.

        Miriam Vale, Agnes Water receive $1.9m bushfire funding

        Premium Content Miriam Vale, Agnes Water receive $1.9m bushfire funding

        News Agnes Water, Miriam Vale and Bundaberg will receive vital bushfire funds to help...

        Gladstone woman stole child’s bike from family home

        Premium Content Gladstone woman stole child’s bike from family home

        Crime Pamela Jane Dostal pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court.