Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone drink-driver was caught twice after he was detected speeding.
A Gladstone drink-driver was caught twice after he was detected speeding.
Crime

Speeding gives away drink-driver twice

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 30-year-old man was caught drink-driving twice in two months when he was pulled over for speeding on both occasions.

James Mark Abercrombie pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink- driving.

He was pulled over for speeding on July 11 at 5pm and subsequently returned a positive reading of 0.069.

Just over a month later, on August 27, Abercrombie was pulled over once again for speeding - this time he told police he had been drinking.

Police saw an open can in his car before he blew 0.075.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said Abercrombie had moved to Gladstone from New South Wales six months ago to find work, which he found on a charter boat.

Ms Wierland said her client said he wouldn’t be drink-driving again and thought he was already disqualified so hadn’t been driving.

Abercrombie was convicted and fined $600 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Read more drink drivers:

Learner’s mistake gives away drink-driver

Gladstone P-plater’s ‘gross error’

Drink driver found rolling around next to running car

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mater services to cease for a month

        Premium Content Mater services to cease for a month

        News Some changes to come into effect from tomorrow.

        • 24th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
        Patients ‘left in the dark’ as Mater closure nears

        Premium Content Patients ‘left in the dark’ as Mater closure nears

        News WITH Gladstone Mater Hospital set to close tomorrow, patients face uncertainty...

        • 24th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
        Law exams considered for Qld mine safety

        Premium Content Law exams considered for Qld mine safety

        News OFFICIALS in the mining industry will need to prove their knowledge about mine...

        Man capsicum sprayed after throwing wardrobe at police

        Premium Content Man capsicum sprayed after throwing wardrobe at police

        Crime Jacob Pascoe had an excuse for his offending.