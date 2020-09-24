Speeding gives away drink-driver twice

A Gladstone drink-driver was caught twice after he was detected speeding.

A 30-year-old man was caught drink-driving twice in two months when he was pulled over for speeding on both occasions.

James Mark Abercrombie pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink- driving.

He was pulled over for speeding on July 11 at 5pm and subsequently returned a positive reading of 0.069.

Just over a month later, on August 27, Abercrombie was pulled over once again for speeding - this time he told police he had been drinking.

Police saw an open can in his car before he blew 0.075.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said Abercrombie had moved to Gladstone from New South Wales six months ago to find work, which he found on a charter boat.

Ms Wierland said her client said he wouldn’t be drink-driving again and thought he was already disqualified so hadn’t been driving.

Abercrombie was convicted and fined $600 and disqualified from driving for two months.

