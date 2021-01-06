Speeding, drugs cause man world of trouble

A Gladstone man who was caught driving while suspended also had drugs in his system. FILE PHOTO.

A Gladstone man who was caught driving while suspended also had drugs in his system. FILE PHOTO.

A Gladstone man copped a nine-month disqualification after he was caught driving without a licence with drugs in his system.

Ryan James Ward pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 5 to unlicensed driving and drug-driving.

The court heard that Ward was intercepted on Gympie Rd, Aspley, in Brisbane on October 20, where a licence check showed he was a suspended driver.

Ward also tested positive to having marijuana in his system.

He said he had smoked the drug but he thought it was out of his system.

The 27-year-old had been in court just six weeks prior for drug related offending.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had thought he was on a good behaviour order at the time he was pulled over.

He said Ward understood he was going to be disqualified from driving for some time.

Ward was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Read more drug-driver cases:

Gladstone man with bad traffic history faces court

50yo shocked drugs were still in his system

Gladstone druggie ‘at doorway to prison cell’