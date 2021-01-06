Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man who was caught driving while suspended also had drugs in his system. FILE PHOTO.
A Gladstone man who was caught driving while suspended also had drugs in his system. FILE PHOTO.
Crime

Speeding, drugs cause man world of trouble

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
6th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone man copped a nine-month disqualification after he was caught driving without a licence with drugs in his system.

Ryan James Ward pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 5 to unlicensed driving and drug-driving.

The court heard that Ward was intercepted on Gympie Rd, Aspley, in Brisbane on October 20, where a licence check showed he was a suspended driver.

Ward also tested positive to having marijuana in his system.

He said he had smoked the drug but he thought it was out of his system.

The 27-year-old had been in court just six weeks prior for drug related offending.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had thought he was on a good behaviour order at the time he was pulled over.

He said Ward understood he was going to be disqualified from driving for some time.

Ward was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Read more drug-driver cases:

Gladstone man with bad traffic history faces court

50yo shocked drugs were still in his system

Gladstone druggie ‘at doorway to prison cell’

gladstonecourt gladstone drug drivers gladstone magistrates court gladstone unlicensed drivers
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland Reds to hold Gladstone clinic

        Premium Content Queensland Reds to hold Gladstone clinic

        Sport This is your child’s chance to train with the elite players.

        Meet Gladstone’s newest author

        Premium Content Meet Gladstone’s newest author

        Books Looking for a children’s book? A Gladstone author has released a novel inspired by...

        Disqualified driver takes the wheel after kangaroo crash

        Premium Content Disqualified driver takes the wheel after kangaroo crash

        Crime Christopher Anthony Radunz was told he may have had a defence for his charge given...

        Gladstone man’s shocking reading after driving on flat tyre

        Premium Content Gladstone man’s shocking reading after driving on flat tyre

        Crime The man was found with an esky full of beer in the passenger seat next to him.