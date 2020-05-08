Speeding drivers

Police are warning Gladstone drivers if they speed on roads or in school zones they will be caught.

Police are warning Gladstone drivers if they speed on roads or in school zones they will be caught.

POLICE are warning speeding Gladstone drivers to ease off the accelerator as the number of motorists caught has surged despite less traffic.

Calliope Road Policing Command officer in charge Senior Sergeant Shaune English said although there had been a one third drop in cars on roads, more motorists were being caught speeding.

“With one third less cars on the road you’d expect to see 30 per cent less of all the enforcement statistics we get but that’s not the case,” Sen-Sgt English said.

“As scary as it is, we are writing more speeding tickets despite the fact there are fewer cars on the road.

“I would love to send my guys out and have them do nothing but RBTs and RDTs but it’s a rarity that they don’t come back with at least a few tickets for speeding.”

In April, a Benaraby man was caught doing 146km/h on the Bruce Highway in a 100km/h zone.

Sgt English reminded motorists COVID-19 heath restrictions didn’t mean no breath or drug tests.

“If we pull a car over for whatever reason they get a breath test, and they may be pulled over just because they are on the road, not because of anything suspicious,” Sgt English said.

“Nothing has changed as far as risks if you do anything stupid on the road just because people are in lockdown.”

Meanwhile, as more students in Prep, Kinder, Year 1, 11 and 12 return to the classrooms next week, Sgt English reinforced the dangers around school zones for motorists.

“Next week you are going to start to see the young kids going back to school en-mass,” he said.

“The school zones have been enforceable since school went back for term 2 last week and drivers must be mindful of them.

“We are going to have young kids who are excited to be seeing each other again and they are not going to be thinking about road safety.

“Parents are being encouraged not to go into schools so you are going to have kids moving from cars on the sides of the roads into schools, possibly without their parents to help.

“Now we have kids going back into schools we will be paying extra attention to school zones.”