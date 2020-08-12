Speed still in Gladstone mum’s system a week later

IN COURT: A Gladstone mum who used speed thought she would be okay to drive a week later.

IN COURT: A Gladstone mum who used speed thought she would be okay to drive a week later.

A GLADSTONE mum who took speed, still had the drug in her system a week later when she drove, a court was told.

Joanne Lee Ware pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said Ware was intercepted on June 19 at 11.57am on Far St, West Gladstone.

He told the court Ware returned a positive reading for drugs and she stated to police she had some speed a week earlier.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client thought she was okay to drive that day.

Ware was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for a month.

More Gladstone drug drivers:

Disqualified driver drank, used drugs, crashed into boat

Man smoked joints before he drove and blew his tyre

Drug driver claimed he hadn’t taken drugs in 7 years

Drug driver caught twice in 30 days