Speed still in Gladstone mum’s system a week later
A GLADSTONE mum who took speed, still had the drug in her system a week later when she drove, a court was told.
Joanne Lee Ware pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.
Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said Ware was intercepted on June 19 at 11.57am on Far St, West Gladstone.
He told the court Ware returned a positive reading for drugs and she stated to police she had some speed a week earlier.
Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client thought she was okay to drive that day.
Ware was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for a month.
