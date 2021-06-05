Menu
News

Speed limit to change on major Gladstone stretch

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
5th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Gladstone motorists are being warned there will be increased speed monitoring following a speed limit change on a busy road.

Following a review of reported crashes on the Dawson Highway at Clinton between the intersection of Don Young Drive and Kirkwood Road, Queensland Transport and Main Roads is reducing the speed limit in the area from the current 80km/h to 60km/h.

The location was identified as a black spot with 11 injury crashes and six non injury crashes reported to police in the past five years.

Senior Sergeant Shaune English said the situation was considered at a joint road safety safety meeting between TMR, Gladstone Regional Council and the Queensland Police Service.

“A review of the reported crashes identified poor visibility or drivers misjudging gaps in the traffic as the main causes,” he said.

“There were a few ideas considered and the lowering of the speed limit was considered the most efficient remediation action that could be taken.

“As this decision was made to improve road safety, I will be instructing my staff to ensure they are conducting enforcement activities once the speed limit has changed”.

At this stage, the changes are planned to take effect from June 24, 2021.

