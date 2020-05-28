Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SLOW DOWN: From mid-June the speed limit will be lowered from 80km/h to 60kmh between the Valley View Drive roundabout to Cooper Street.
SLOW DOWN: From mid-June the speed limit will be lowered from 80km/h to 60kmh between the Valley View Drive roundabout to Cooper Street.
News

Speed limit change for the Dawson Highway

Contributed
27th May 2020 8:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A new speed limit will be introduced along the Dawson Highway through Biloela after the community raised concerns.

From mid-June, the speed limit will be lowered from 80km/h to 60km/h between the Valley View Drive roundabout to Cooper Street.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said in response to community concerns, the local Speed Management Committee - made up of police, council and TMR - conducted a review of the speed limit.

"The review process considered a range of factors such as road function, roadside environment, road construction standards, prevailing traffic speeds and crash history," Mr Bailey said.

"It adds to more than $900 million being invested in road safety across the state, and the recent $185 million agreement between the Palaszczuk and Australian governments to bring forward funding for regional road upgrades, including on the Dawson Highway.

"I urge all motorists to observe the new speed limits once they are introduced and to always drive to conditions."

biloela dawson highway road speed speed limit
Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why this Boyne Island girl is doing 9000 push ups

        premium_icon Why this Boyne Island girl is doing 9000 push ups

        Community That’s 300 push ups a day, but her local cause makes it all worthwhile.

        Gladstone region markets plan to return

        premium_icon Gladstone region markets plan to return

        Whats On Here’s your guide to when you can expect your favourite markets around the region...

        Magistrate’s sentence reduces man to tears

        premium_icon Magistrate’s sentence reduces man to tears

        Crime The drug offender was assured the tears were being wasted.

        What's happening for the Bridge to Botanic in 2020?

        premium_icon What's happening for the Bridge to Botanic in 2020?

        News Here's everything you need to know on how to get pounding the pavement in this...