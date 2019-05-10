'Spectacular': What chief scientist thinks about Gladstone

REGIONAL OPPORTUNITIES: Queensland's chief scientist Professor Paul Bertsch is given a tour of the Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre by principal Michael Gabriel.

REGIONAL OPPORTUNITIES: Queensland's chief scientist Professor Paul Bertsch is given a tour of the Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre by principal Michael Gabriel. Mark Zita GLA090519CHIEF

GLADSTONE could see further opportunities for STEM education activities to cater to an increased interest in the field.

Queensland's chief scientist Professor Paul Bertsch was in the region to visit schools yesterday to see the educational programs on offer.

It's the first time the chief scientist has visited Gladstone and he wasn't disappointed.

"It's spectacular what I've seen today,” he said.

"We're really focused on STEM education activities, particularly those in regional areas - and this has been a real gem. It's been a wonderful day.”

He was surprised at how advanced the technology available to schools for their lessons was.

"It's been a treat for me to experience this.”

Prof Bertsch also outlined his office's plan to increase access to STEM activities to regional Queenslanders.

"Something we're committed to is getting more events in to the regional areas,” he said.

"There's strong interest in STEM but citizens in regional areas feel like they don't have access to enough activities.”

The move comes off the success of bringing some World Science Festival events outside of Brisbane - including Gladstone.

In March, a free community event was held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

In addition, a special schools event was also held for local students.

A number of industry professionals and hands-on activities were available at both events.

Prof Bertch is optimistic the Gladstone region could be home to more events for future World Science Festivals.

"I would see Gladstone being in a really good position to be one of those (cities) to have events every year,” he said.

Planning is already under way for next year's festival.