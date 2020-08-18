Spectacular $29.5m Gladstone showpiece to open

Sails at GPC's East Shores 1B development imprinted with the starting and finishing coordinates for the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

THE SPECTACULAR showpiece of East Shores stage 1B will be opened to the public officially next Monday.

This stage of the $29.5 million waterfront development brings a range of new facilities to Gladstone Ports Corporation’s award-winning recreational precinct including waterfront café Auckland House, a big-screen outdoor theatre, a boot camp, a cruise ship passenger terminal, basketball hoops, additional barbecue facilities and swings for the kids.

The 28,000 square metre expansion of the parklands precinct will bring new green, open spaces for the community to enjoy, with more than 22,000 plants, 400 trees and 8500 square metres of grassed areas.

Gladstone Ports Corporation chair Peter Corones, Hutchinson Builders director Russell Fryer, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and GPC acting CEO Craig Walker at the turning of the sod to mark the start of construction for the $29.5m East Shores Stage 1b project. Pictured in the background is cruise ship Carnival Spirit.

Gladstone’s rich maritime and industrial history is celebrated throughout the parkland with an original 1947 D6 dozer display, the South Tree Lead Light, the calcite conveyor and hopper system display, anchors and other maritime artefacts.

The official opening of the foreshore parkland and facilities will be held from 1.15pm.

Invited guests include Gladstone Ports Corporation Chairman Peter Corones, acting CEO Craig Walker, People, Community and Sustainability General Manager Rowen Winsor, plus the operators of the New Auckland House Cafe in the precinct.

Holland America Line cruise ship MS Maasdam docked in Gladstone on November 19, 2019. Also pictured is construction site of East Shores stage 1B.

Ms Winsor said the community has been watching the progress on East Shores from the Auckland Hill look out for months – watching it emerge out of the ground before their eyes.

“We are beyond excited to finally have the opening date set – we are days away from the community being able to enjoy the newest addition to our signature parklands,” Ms Winsor said.

“As you are aware 2020 hasn’t been what any of us expected - COVID-19 has had implications on each and every one of us in some way – and our development hasn’t been exempt.

“At GPC, we set a very high standard for our parklands in terms of quality, safety and presentation and East Shoes 1B is no exception, we’re just putting the finishing touches on the park to make sure everything is right and ready for the opening next week.”

The new Gladstone Cruise Terminal and carpark at East Shores. Photo: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2 Drone

The decision to open the parklands on a Monday is deliberate.

“We picked a weekday rather than the weekend with the hope that our community will spread out their visit over the period of the week,” Ms Winsor said.

“We know how excited the community are for the opening but we ask everyone to ensure they comply with social distancing requirements while visiting – let’s make every visit a safe and socially distanced one.

“GPC hopes the latest addition to the already pristine and well-loved parklands will provide yet another space to make memories, enjoy all that our region has to offer and create the important connection between port and community.”

No personal protective equipment is required as the parklands will be open.

