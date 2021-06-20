‘Special treatment’: Canavan not budging on Bilo family view

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, June 19, 2020. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Angela Fredericks and Bronwyn Dendle are close family friends of Biloela’s Tamil family and remember having a conversation with a senator about the situation, but Ms Dendle has slammed his recent comments.

Rockhampton-based LNP senator Matt Canavan had a conversation with the family friends not too long after the Murugappans were taken from Biloela in 2018.

“He said ‘look, it’s a terrible situation, and I’ve got kids myself and I can’t imagine how hard it would be for them’,” Ms Dendle said.

“That was the type of mood we’ve got in the conversation from him, face-to-face.

“And then for him to come out and say ridiculous things like that, clearly says that Morrison is instructing his LNP with the narrative that must be put out there to divide the country and scare the daylights out of the average Australian.”

The Home to Bilo campaign holds the view that the courts cannot decide whether or not people are asylum seekers, but only whether proper policies have been conducted.

“It is a purposeful narrative that the government is putting out there to villainize people who are trying to seek asylum,” she said.

“Whether you get to Australia by boat or by plane or by pogo stick or hot air balloon, if you are fleeing from an unsafe country, you have 100 per cent legal right to seek asylum here.

“The other smokescreen language our government is using all the time, like Matt Canavan, is that it’s before the courts and we can do nothing about it.”

Senator Canavan told The Morning Bulletin he remembered the conversation he had with Mrs Fredericks and Ms Dendle.

But he still maintains his position that the country’s ‘strict’ border standards should be upheld.

“And yes this a terrible situation for them but so is having 1000s of people arrive illegally to Australia,” Mr Canavan said.

“ We have to maintain our strict border standards so that the trade doesn‘t restart.

“Since I have had that conversation I have read the court cases involving the Murugappans and spoken to ministers about their case.

“It is clear from the evidence that this family have not been found to be refugees.

“Courts have also questioned what links [Nades] Murugappan had with the Tamils given he freely left and came back to Sri Lanka during their civil war.

“Giving special treatment to this family would be unfair to the thousands of other Sri Lankans that have been safety returned to their country.”

