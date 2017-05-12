25°
Special reason QAL manager is ready to wear frog mascot onesie

Tegan Annett
| 12th May 2017 10:39 AM
Tannum Sands Mother's Day Classic part organisers Simon and Sarah Rice are keen for this Sunday's fun run.
WEARING the Rio Tinto Freddie the Frog mascot, Simon Rice knows he's in for an uncomfortable fun run this Sunday.

But the QAL redside manager doesn't mind, because he looks forward to the Tannum Sands Mother's Day Classic every year.

Mr Rice and his wife Sarah Rice have helped organise the breast cancer research fundraiser for the past two years.

Prior to that they were keen participants, rising early Mother's Day morning for the fun run.

"I lost my mother when I was 13 to breast cancer so this has particular relevance to me,” Mr Rice said. "My wife and I have had friends and family go through it too.”

"To be able to have something like this at Tannum Sands is a real asset for our area.”

Mr Rice said it was heart warming to see the community support thrive for the event, despite many businesses struggling in the region.

They're expecting up to 400 people to lace up their joggers for this Sunday's event.

"The support from across the region has been fantastic when we know economically it's not as strong as what it was the past few years,” he said.

This year Rio Tinto and QAL donated $1500 for a travel voucher, the major raffle prize.

Registrations open for the fun run at 6am Sunday morning at the Tannum Sands Millennium Esplanade. There is a 4km or 8km route.

For more information visit the Mother's Day Classic Tannum Sands Facebook page.

