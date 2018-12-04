Special keg to bring joy to outback town

CRACK A KEG: Rick Adams and Kevin Orchard with the charity keg at the Central Lane Hotel. Patrons raised nearly $4000 for the community of Yaraka.

GENEROUS patrons at Gladstone's Central Lane Hotel have bought Christmas joy to drought affected farmers by filling one keg while emptying others.

Publican Rick Adams said regulars and visitors have been happy to help a struggling community 1000km west of the Gladstone watering hole.

"A friend of a friend of mine put me in touch with the community of Yaraka in outback Queensland,” Mr Adams said.

"They've been doing it pretty tough out there during this drought, so I came up with the idea of giving them a night off to relax, have a feed and a few drinks.

"On December 15 the whole town will hold their Christmas party at the Yaraka pub.”

Mr Adams had a specially modified keg made and placed on the bar nearly two months ago.

On Friday morning, he and Bellis employee Kevin Orchard knocked the top off it.

"It contained $3807.65 and I reckon it weighed about 30kg,” Mr Adams said.

"We kicked started the fund-raiser by putting in $1500.

"And every time we sold a Parmie and tapped an Iron Jack keg we donated more.

"We ended up tapping 21 kegs.”

Mr Adams kept the amount a secret and on Friday night patrons had the chance to add to the amount by paying to guess the how much money the keg contained.

The closest guess was made by regular patron 'Tim' who won a two cartons of Iron Jack, an esky, stubby coolers and two shirts.

"All up, we raised $3992.95 for the Yaraka township,” Mr Adams said.

"They're really excited about it and I've been guaranteed they'll send us photos.”

Mr Adams said he wouldn't be making the 1000km trip to join the celebration.

"A few of the punters said we should go out,” he said.

"I'm sure we'd have a wild old time, but it's a long way from Gladstone, nearly 15 hours of driving.

"We'll have a few drinks here instead while they have a good time on our shout.”