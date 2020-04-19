Millions of face masks arrive in Australia

Australia has now received 58 million protective face masks, according to Health Minister Greg Hunt.

It means more masks can be released from the National Medical Stockpile to help protect healthcare workers from the coronavirus, he said in a statement.

"The Government is working to ensure masks are getting to those who need them," he said.

"To date, we have distributed nearly 22 million masks from the national stockpile to frontline healthcare workers, including the 11 million masks I announced last week."

Masks from the national stockpile are going to doctors and frontline health workers at public hospitals, GPs and

As of Sunday morning, there are more than 6500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia, with 2936 in New South Wales, 1328 in Victoria, 1014 in Queensland, 435 in South Australia, 544 in Western Australia, 188 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 70, after a Victorian man in his 80s died overnight in Victoria.

Health Minister Greg Hunt provides update on new PPE

isabella Fowler

Health Minister Greg Hunt has addressed media this morning to provide an update on crucial PPE which has arrived in Australia for healthcare workers today.

He said 60 million face masks have been received, with 22 million already distributed.

"Today is about taking care of a healthcare workers, about taking care of the capacity of the healthcare system, and improved outcomes for Australians," Mr Hunt said.

"The Australian government has now received 60 million masks from the National medical stockpile. 22 million have already been distributed.

"This is 6 million more than we had expected, it is two weeks earlier than anticipated, and it is a very important step forward.

"We have also been able to secure 100 million additional masks between now and the end of May, and will immediately distribute 11.5 million of those to our hospitals, our aged care workers, our general practices, our pharmacists, and our allied health workers and our pathologists."

He went on to explain that the masks will be protect healthcare workers against both coronavirus and the flu, as well as opening up the possibility of elective surgery including IVF.

'Let me ask you directly.' Foreign Minister dodges China question

isabella fowler

Foreign Minister Marise Payne told ABC Insiders this morning that Australia's relationship with China will change post-pandemic.

Throughout the interview Ms Payne called for "more transparency" from China via an independent review.

But when asked directly - and repeatedly - whether she trusted China amid the global battle against coronavirus, Ms Payne was evasive, prompting an uncomfortable back and forth between her and host David Speers.

"I think the key to going forward in the context of these issues is transparency. Transparency from China most certainly," Senator Payne began.

"We need to know the sorts of details that an independent review would identify for us about the genesis of the virus, about the approaches to dealing with it, and addressing the openness with which information was shared."

"Let me ask you directly, minister - has your trust in China been eroded?," Mr Speers then asked.

"My trust in China is predicated in the long-term there. My concern is at a high point. My concern is around transparency and ensuring that we are able to engage openly."

Speers then asked the same question twice again, with Ms Payne eventually responding: "I trust China in terms of the work that we need to do together. The issues around the coronavirus are issues for independent review, and I think that it is important that we do that. In fact, Australia will absolutely insist on that."

Victorian man dies of coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 70

isabella fowler

Australia's coronavirus death toll has risen to 70 after a man in his 80s died in a Victorian hospital overnight.

The fatality brings the state's death toll to 15.

It follows four deaths reported yesterday, a 74-year-old man and 58-year-old woman from NSW, an 83-year-old Queensland man and a 74-year-old man from Tasmania.

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews said nine new cases were confirmed overnight, bringing the total number of cases to 1,328.

"I want to make the point that on Friday there were 3,522 tests that were conducted, that's a big increase," Mr Andrews said.

"We're looking more and we're finding cases and that gives us confidence we are being successful in suppressing this virus."

Globally, the death toll is over 30,000.

Politicians' fiery clash over Victoria's 'bullsh*t' advice

isabella Fowler

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has issued a scathing response to opposition politician Tim Smith after he accused the state's chief health officer of giving "bulls**t" advice during an argument over playing golf.

In a twitter tirade on Friday night, Liberal member for Kew, Tim Smith, lashed out at Victoria's Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton, after he confirmed that golfing is not an essential activity under Victoria's tight lockdown laws.

"We don't care about your views, we want to know about the science that underpins your advice," Mr Smith said.

"Show us your evidence as to why various individual sporting pursuits are banned in Victoria but no other state in Australia? Or are your 'views' what Daniel or Jenny told you to say?," he added, accusing Mr Sutton of basing his views on advice from Premier Daniel Andrews and Health Minister Jenny Mikakos.

He later tweeted in response to a follower: "No I'm actually disgusted someone like you who isn't questioning the bullsh*t we are being told by Daniel Andrews and his CHO."

When asked about the comments, Ms Mikakos said she stood by the chief health officer.

"The only political consensus that matters is the political consensus at a National Cabinet level," she said.

"It's important that all political leaders across the country are united in responding to COVID-19.

"This is not a time for politics. This is a time for all of us working together across the political divide, focusing on the safety of Victorians."

Taking to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, Ms Mikakos posted: "If Australia hadn't put in place social distancing and mass gathering restrictions when we did then what's playing out overseas would be us now.

"So forgive me if I think staying alive is more important than playing a round of golf."

Leaked data reveals NSW's lockdown measures spared 700 lives

Isabella Fowler

State government modelling has revealed 700 lives would have been taken by coronavirus by today had NSW not implemented its strict lockdown measures in mid-March.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that leaked NSW Health data outlined 35,000 people throughout the state would have been infected with the deadly virus had pubs, clubs and schools remained open.

The data examined the impact of the disease between March 9 to April 15 if Premier Gladys Berejiklian had not charged ahead with the lockdown in the middle of last month.

It shows bans on mass gatherings and self-isolation rules for international travellers implemented on March 16 contributed to flattening the curve, but the growth rate of infection plunged from 18 per cent per day to less than one ​1 per cent after the stricter measures were put in place on March 23.

The most recent measures included closing schools except for children of essential workers and the shutdown of non-essential businesses.

Millions of face masks arrive in Australia

Alle McMahon

Student apartments to house ex-prisoners, homeless

Alle McMahon

Ex-prisoners and rough sleepers will be housed at a student accommodation block in inner-city Brisbane to protect them during the coronavirus pandemic.

The high-rise building in Toowong, which is run by Scape, will be leased by the Department of Housing for at least 12 months, according to a 9News report.

The apartments are self-contained, with their own kitchen and bathroom.

"A lot of our rooms are studios and suitable for single occupancy and the government wanted to know if our building would be available to help them save lives," Scape Australia executive chairman Craig Carracher told the network.

SA facility to produce 20 million masks a mont

Alle McMahon

Millions of respirator and surgical masks needed to help stop the spread of COVID-19 will be produced at Australia's first face mask testing facilities established in Adelaide.

The state government is allocating $450,000 for the project where more than 20 million masks will be produced each month for local and national markets.

The equipment will be tested at Flinders University and the University of South Australia laboratories and will begin production in May.

Flinders University's Karen Reynolds said face masks needed to meet strict standards to protect hospital staff, needing to filter out bacteria, resist blood, withstand wear and tear, and still be breathable.

Innovation and Skills Minister David Pisoni said as China produced most of the global supply of face masks, science, research and collaboration have never been more important.

"Usually testing is undertaken in the United States, taking around three weeks," Mr Pisoni said.

"With this new testing facility, we will be able to deliver this medical equipment to hospitals within weeks, substantially faster than previously."

Last month, SA packing company Detmold was commissioned by the state and federal governments to establish a respirator and surgical mask manufacturing capability in Brompton.

The company produced 45 million face masks for SA Health and 100 million for the federal government's National Medical Stockpile.

Young people warned to 'get the message'

Alle McMahon

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has warned young Australians "this is not the time for partying", with around 42 per cent of the state's coronavirus cases under the age of 40.

"For those of you who think that you cannot get COVID-19, because you are younger, well, the answer is, you absolutely can," Mr Hazzard said on Saturday.

"In fact, 1238 people of the total 2936 cases that are confirmed are all under the age of 40."

"You have to get the message guys, this is not the time for partying," Mr Hazzard urged.

"It is not the time for hanging out in large groups. We are serious about the message and that is stay safe and stick to the rules, stick to the 1.5m social distancing."