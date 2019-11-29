Menu
After the party bus had to cancel last-minute, some saviours came to the rescue for Rosella Park School's formal 28 November 2019
News

Special day ‘saved’ by generosity

Sam Reynolds
samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
ROSELLA Park School's Year 12 formal was rescued on Thursday by generous locals.

A last-minute party bus cancellation left the graduates with no way to get to their special night.

Acting principal Chrissie Hansen immediately looked for a solution.

She got on the phone to Bruce Tweedale to secure his Camaro, then headed to the Feed Barn to get the help of Dennis Chapman.

"I'd never met Dennis before," Ms Hansen said.

"I told him the situation, he got out his telephone book and started calling people."

Ms Hansen said two cars were on board in three calls.

"We had our formal saved again," she said.

Ms Hansen led the procession in her Mustang.

"We were tooting at everyone and they were waving," Ms Hansen said.

She said it was a very special experience for the graduates.

Be sure to check out The Observer's annual Year 12 formal lift out on December 13.

