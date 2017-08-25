26°
News

Special day for hard-working cancer survivor

Julia Bartrim
| 25th Aug 2017 8:10 AM
SURVIVOR: Pat Perry has lead a team of volunteers to raise funds for Daffodil Day for all Queenslanders affected by cancer.
SURVIVOR: Pat Perry has lead a team of volunteers to raise funds for Daffodil Day for all Queenslanders affected by cancer. Mike Richards GLA240817MILE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THIS month, Pat Perry has led a team of volunteers to raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland, to help all Queenslanders affected by cancer.

The Cancer Council has been celebrating 31 years of Daffodil Day for the entire month of August, with the official day falling today.

Ms Perry, a survivor of bladder and endometrial cancer, has been volunteering for Cancer Council Queensland's Gladstone branch for 15 years.

"We have a wonderful group of volunteers that are great company but also committed to raising awareness and funds for the cause,” Ms Perry said.

"I enjoy getting to talk to people about Cancer Council Queensland, as well as listen to peoples' stories.

"Everyone has a friend, a family member who has cancer, so people are quite generous with their time and money, a lot of the money we raise goes to cancer research.”

Ms Perry encouraged locals to stop by sites outside Coles and Kmart at Stocklands, Gladstone Square Shopping Centre, Woolworths at Kirkwood Rd and Bunnings on the Dawson Hwy today to buy a bunch of daffodils.

"Some of us will be wearing bright yellow daffodils beanies, so you won't be able to miss us,” she said.

To support the cause, you can buy a pin, donate online, volunteer on the day or buy merchandise at daffodilday.com.au

Gladstone Observer
Producers struggle with DIY biosecurity confusion

Producers struggle with DIY biosecurity confusion

Producers struggle to understand requirements of the self-regulation

Should Gladstone consider changing Australia Day?

AUSSIE CELEBRATIONS: Conrad Ingra, Mick Eggmolesse, James Benjamine, Adam Bond and Tinoy Canendo celebrate Australia Day 2017 at Barney Point.

Will Gladstone follow the move of other Councils?

Long overdue move for the 4CC team

WIRED UP: Michael J Bailey checking out the technology in 4CC's new studio on Glenlyon St.

THE team at 4CC are putting the finishing touches on new building.

'Skip, jog, walk or hop' at PCYC Rainbow Run

Adam Richardson and Jai Thone. - PCYC Rainbow Run held at Mt. Larcom show grounds. Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer

Gladstone's PCYC Rainbow Run will be bigger, better and brighter!

Local Partners

PHOTO GALLERY: Muffin Break offers 10% 'superhero' discount

Order in your toughest superhero voice to get 10% off your coffee.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Local short story writer humbled by award

Cris Oliver accepting the Outback Trophy at the Outback Writers' Festival.

Outback Trophy winner Cris Oliver elated at publication of his story

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

ELISE Stacy, one of the new favourites to win The Bachelor, has revealed that she nearly quit Ten’s dating show earlier this year.

This kind of story is what makes the Gympie Muster great

Kevin and Dolly Leahy were married at the Muster on August 22, 2012. 24.08.17 Gympie Music Muster.

The Muster's iconic Bra Bar marks anniversary

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

A theory about the show’s dragons could explain this week's episode.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Will she or won't she? Hayley up for an award

SELF MANAGEMENT: "my policy is if I feel like I can do something really creative today, I'll do the business stuff another time.”

Hayley Marsten to head to Mildura for awards.

The Ideal Family Home

6 Deborah Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 $329,000

With the hot weather on the way, why not stay cool this summer in this wonderful family home located in the ever popular residential precinct of Glen Eden..!

Pool... Shed... Location - This is the Dream Package!

42 Walters Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 4 $239,000

Have you been looking for a home that is a little different from the rest? Do you need a property that caters for entertaining, allowing different groups space...

GREAT FIRST HOME! SUPERB LOCATION...READY TO MOVE IN!

7 Capella Street, Telina 4680

House 3 2 2 $220,000

Located in a quiet, leafy street on 748m2 block in popular Telina, this family home is inviting, beautifully presented and generously sized. * Offering a very...

Stunning location with Northern Harbour views

54 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 FORMAL OFFERS TO...

Nestled at the end of a cul de sac on a flat but elevated block is this stunner of a home. Built by local builder, Chris Allen, you will understand why this home...

PERFECT STARTER PACKAGE AWAITS NEW OWNER

74 Shaw Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $234,900

Located within minutes to the Airport, Primary Schools, Shopping Centres, Sporting Fields and Harvey Road Tavern this home built on a solid foundation is a great...

COMMERCIAL SHEDS PLUS HOME WITH POOL !

74 LORD STREET, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial - LARGE 1,828M2 CORNER BLOCK WITH TWO STREET FRONTAGE CLOSE TO THE ... POA

- LARGE 1,828M2 CORNER BLOCK WITH TWO STREET FRONTAGE CLOSE TO THE CBD - INCLUDES HIGH SET HOME WITH POOL, PLUS TWO SHEDS CURRENTLY USED FOR COMMERCIAL USE - THE...

CBD DEVELOPMENT SITE + HOLDING INCOME

22a Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial * 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME ... OFFERS INVITED

* 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME - RESIDENTIAL HOUSE AND OFFICE * RIPE FOR REDEVELOPMENT - ZONED COMMERCIAL WATERFRONT...

GREAT STARTER LOCATED IN A PERFECT POSITION

318 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $190,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Clinton awaits this 3 bedroom home on an approximate 720sqm block ready to be loved by a new owner. Within close proximity to...

SPACIOUS TOWN HOUSE IN HANDY LOCATION READY TO GO

26/7 Nothling Street, New Auckland 4680

Town House 3 1 1 $135,000

It is rare that affordable three bedroom town houses hit the market. If you are a first home buyer, investor or looking to downsize, then here is the perfect...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river

Strangers restore home after trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

A Towoomba man was facing the prospect of never renting again