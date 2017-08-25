Special day for hard-working cancer survivor

SURVIVOR: Pat Perry has lead a team of volunteers to raise funds for Daffodil Day for all Queenslanders affected by cancer.

THIS month, Pat Perry has led a team of volunteers to raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland, to help all Queenslanders affected by cancer.

The Cancer Council has been celebrating 31 years of Daffodil Day for the entire month of August, with the official day falling today.

Ms Perry, a survivor of bladder and endometrial cancer, has been volunteering for Cancer Council Queensland's Gladstone branch for 15 years.

"We have a wonderful group of volunteers that are great company but also committed to raising awareness and funds for the cause,” Ms Perry said.

"I enjoy getting to talk to people about Cancer Council Queensland, as well as listen to peoples' stories.

"Everyone has a friend, a family member who has cancer, so people are quite generous with their time and money, a lot of the money we raise goes to cancer research.”

Ms Perry encouraged locals to stop by sites outside Coles and Kmart at Stocklands, Gladstone Square Shopping Centre, Woolworths at Kirkwood Rd and Bunnings on the Dawson Hwy today to buy a bunch of daffodils.

"Some of us will be wearing bright yellow daffodils beanies, so you won't be able to miss us,” she said.

To support the cause, you can buy a pin, donate online, volunteer on the day or buy merchandise at daffodilday.com.au