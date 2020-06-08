Spear fisherman airlifted after stabbing own leg

RACQ LifeFlight and Queensland Ambulance Service coming to the aid of a spearfisherman who stabbed himself in the leg.

A SPEAR fisherman has been winched to safety by the Bundaberg-based RACQ Lifelight Rescue Helicopter after accidentally stabbing himself in the leg.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight helicopter was called into action just before 1pm yesterday.

RACQ LifeFlight said it was believed the professional fisherman was catching a large fish at a reef off the Gladstone coastline when his knife missed its target and instead punctured his leg.

He was with a group of experienced spear fishermen, who came to his aid and moved him to the safety of the boat.

The pilot located the boat as it headed towards the coastline and hovered over it, while the Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic was winched down to the vessel to assess and treat the patient.

An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aircrew officer was then also lowered down to bring a stretcher in order to safely winch the patient to the helicopter.

All three men were then hoisted back up to the chopper.

The patient, aged in his 60s, was flown to Bundaberg Hospital, in a stable condition.

The fisherman told the crew he did manage to catch the fish, despite the ordeal.