Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ LifeFlight and Queensland Ambulance Service coming to the aid of a spearfisherman who stabbed himself in the leg.
RACQ LifeFlight and Queensland Ambulance Service coming to the aid of a spearfisherman who stabbed himself in the leg.
News

Spear fisherman airlifted after stabbing own leg

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
8th Jun 2020 10:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SPEAR fisherman has been winched to safety by the Bundaberg-based RACQ Lifelight Rescue Helicopter after accidentally stabbing himself in the leg.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight helicopter was called into action just before 1pm yesterday.

RACQ LifeFlight said it was believed the professional fisherman was catching a large fish at a reef off the Gladstone coastline when his knife missed its target and instead punctured his leg.

He was with a group of experienced spear fishermen, who came to his aid and moved him to the safety of the boat.

RACQ LifeFlight and Queensland Ambulance Service coming to the aid of a spear fisherman who stabbed himself in the leg.
RACQ LifeFlight and Queensland Ambulance Service coming to the aid of a spear fisherman who stabbed himself in the leg.

The pilot located the boat as it headed towards the coastline and hovered over it, while the Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic was winched down to the vessel to assess and treat the patient.

An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aircrew officer was then also lowered down to bring a stretcher in order to safely winch the patient to the helicopter.

All three men were then hoisted back up to the chopper.

The patient, aged in his 60s, was flown to Bundaberg Hospital, in a stable condition.

The fisherman told the crew he did manage to catch the fish, despite the ordeal.

bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue racq lifeflight spear fisherman
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State Govt commits $8m to road upgrade for ‘important link’

        premium_icon State Govt commits $8m to road upgrade for ‘important link’

        News The sealing works announcement comes as the project to repair floodways on Gladstone-Monto Rd is scheduled to begin.

        • 8th Jun 2020 10:15 AM
        VMR 'in no man’s land' until government review finalised

        premium_icon VMR 'in no man’s land' until government review finalised

        News The Gladstone Volunteer Marine Rescue is looking to replace one vessel with a...

        ‘Gutless coward’: Man crushed victim's arm with glass door

        premium_icon ‘Gutless coward’: Man crushed victim's arm with glass door

        Crime The man will spend the next few months behind bars.

        How Mother’s Day inspired a new business

        premium_icon How Mother’s Day inspired a new business

        Business The mother-daughter duo want to help friends and partners around the region share a...