PASSIONATE SPEAKER: Teenage expert Michelle Mitchell recently spoke to Trinity College students and parents. Picture supplied
Expert gives Gladstone teens lesson in cyber safety

Glen Porteous
20th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

POPULAR author, award winning speaker and teenage expert Michelle Mitchell recently spoke to students and parents at Trinity College.

The purpose of her visit was to support the youth of the school going through puberty, online connections and cyber awareness.

"I visit every year and talk to grade five to grade 12 students about puberty, cyber safety, social skills and the importance of taking care of each other," Ms Mitchell said.

"It was a positive experience to talk about safe people, how unsafe it is online, smart choices and the dangers of pornography."

Ms Mitchell started as a teacher and in 2000 left teaching to start the Youth Excel charity organisation.

The charity has supported thousands of young people and their families with mentoring and psychological services.

Ms Mitchell's hands-on experience and passion for "all things young people" has made her a popular and entertaining speaker.

There are a variety of talks she presents to primary and high schools, conferences, business events and churches on the topics of health, well-being, family and understanding this generation.

The accomplished author has written two novels, Parenting Teenage Girls in the Age of a New Normal and What Teenage Girls Don't Tell Their Parents.

"I talk about the online world, protecting children and speak to parents about what to look for in electronic devices and online games," Ms Mitchell said.

Trinity College deputy principal Kelly Dernehl was confident Ms Mitchell's messages to parents and students were well received.

"She spoke about life skills, cyber bullying and sexting," Ms Dernehl said.

"It was a positive experience for them to learn across all grades.

"How to deal with bodily changes and the opposite sex during teenage years and make smart choices."

This is the third time Ms Mitchell has visited Trinity College.

