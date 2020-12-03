Sparky drove after four-hour bender

A GLADSTONE electrician thought he was fit to drive after a four-hour drinking session with his mates at a local pub.

Jack Thomas Newton, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink-driving.

The court heard that police were conducting patrols on Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley, at 8.52pm on October 22 when they intercepted a red Toyota HiLux.

Newton was the sole occupant of the vehicle and police noticed his red, glassy eyes and how he smelt of alcohol.

Newton returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.057.

Newton’s duty lawyer Jun Pepito said Newton was drinking at a pub with a mate and had eaten dinner so he thought he would be fit to drive.

Newton was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.