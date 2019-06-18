Menu
SIZZLING: Spark A1 Women player Jaynae Josefski helped to set up a goal under pressure from Park Avenue Brothers defenders in the CQHL match. Glen Porteous
Hockey

Sparks women fire up in match against Park Avenue

Glen Porteous
by
18th Jun 2019 8:44 AM | Updated: 8:49 AM
HOCKEY: It was the game that got away for Sparks A1 Women drawing 1-all against Park Avenue Brothers in the Central Queensland Hockey League last Saturday.

Despite being on the bottom of the CQHL ladder, Sparks played one of their best games of the season against the third-placed Rockhampton team.

Dominating the attack in the first quarter, Sparks had to be content with a one goal lead after some excellent lead up work by Jaynae Josefski for Maddy Randazzo to slot a goal into the back of the visitors goal box.

Park Avenue Brothers played a more attacking game in the second half putting Sparks under pressure.

The visitors captain Tyneille Madden scored the equaliser field goal in the third quarter to get her team on the score board.

Both teams stepped up the intensity and tried to break the 1-all deadlock but neither had any success to take the lead.

Sparks coach Alex Jeynes said it was a game for the taking for the home team with missed opportunities but enjoyed the way his players are improving every week.

Sparks A1 Men lost the home game against Wanderers, going down 9-3 in a hard-fought tussle.

A welcome return by former Gladstone players Josh Baxter and Cameron Hay helped out in the mid-field with Baxter, Sam Lowry and Alex Jeynes scoring a goal each.

Meteors A1 Men cemented their second place position on the CQHL ladder defeating third placed Southern Suburbs 3-0 at Kalka Shades, and the Meteors A1 Women came undone 5-2 against Southern Suburbs.

