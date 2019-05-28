Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A still from the footage taken by Bundaberg’s Ezi-Web Internet showing to meteorite.
A still from the footage taken by Bundaberg’s Ezi-Web Internet showing to meteorite. Ezi-Web Internet
News

WATCH: Suspected meteor spotted across Queensland coast

Carlie Walker
by
27th May 2019 11:35 PM | Updated: 28th May 2019 7:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUSPECTED meteor has been spotted over Queensland skies on Monday night.

The meteor was seen by people along the south east coast, with reports being made from the Gold Coast, Toowoomba all the way up to the Sunshine Coast, Gympie, Bundaberg and in between.

Footage of the space sighting was shared by Bundaberg's Tim Sayre and Bundaberg business Ezi-Web Internet.

"Always enjoy looking at our lovely coastline," the post from the business read.

"Bonus catch on our Bargara-Hummock camera 📸 tonight. Very bright meteorite. How awesome to watch." ☄️

Tim Sayre captured a video of the suspected meteor in Bundaberg.
Tim Sayre captured a video of the suspected meteor in Bundaberg. Tim Sayre

Maryborough and Hervey Bay residents were also treated to the sight, reporting what they had seen to Higgens Storm Chasing, while Facebook page Josh's All-round Weather was also reporting what it described as a huge meteor over the  Heritage City.

The sighting was also reported on various Fraser Coast community Facebook pages.

Earlier this month meteor sightings were reported in Adelaide and Victoria.

More Stories

hervey bay maryborough meteor
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Sensational': Couple make scUber history at Heron

    premium_icon 'Sensational': Couple make scUber history at Heron

    News Husband books surprise scUber trip for wife in history-making trip on scUber submarine at Heron Island.

    1770 FESTIVAL: What it was like when Cook sailed in

    premium_icon 1770 FESTIVAL: What it was like when Cook sailed in

    News Re-enactment of famous event popular with crowds at festival

    Small business workshop to be held this week

    premium_icon Small business workshop to be held this week

    News ''I'm looking forward to meeting as many of them'

    • 28th May 2019 8:00 AM
    Digital Skills in Gladstone

    premium_icon Digital Skills in Gladstone

    News Find out what the key is to growing your business on Facebook