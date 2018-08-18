Spa bath stolen from Calliope home safely returned

A SPA bath has been returned to its rightful owner in Calliope after it disappeared from a house under construction early Monday morning.

Police were called to the house at 4.30am and later spoke to neighbours, who told officers they had heard a vehicle stop that morning but were unable to give a description.

After the owner's daughter sent a message out on Facebook for people to be on the lookout, police received a call at 2pm on Tuesday from someone saying they had found it.

"Basically they said 'We were just returning the spa'," a police spokeswoman said.

Police soon found the caller and another person with the spa sitting on a footpath beside a ute.

No charges have been laid over the incident, but the spokeswoman said as a result of further investigations that day one of the two people, a 39-year-old man, was arrested over another matter.

A member of the family building the home for the owners thanked the community for the quick response and the police for securing the spa's return.

"Our police at Calliope are absolutely amazing," she said.