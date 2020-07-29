Southwest police arrest multiple drivers at Qld borders

WHILE Cunnamulla police were conducting border enforcement duties at Barringun, they found multiple drivers with outstanding warrants.

Senior Constable Danae French from Cunnamulla police said at 1.30pm on July 18, two drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants.

The following day, police intercepted two different vehicles and arrested one driver and another was charged with several traffic offences.

Those arrested were later released on bail and handed notices to appear in court for a later date.