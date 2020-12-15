Southwest Hospital: Keeping the festive cheer in check

The Christmas and New Year party season is in full swing, but while the increase in festivities, parties, family gatherings and work functions can be fun and a relief from the difficulties of 2020, it can also be a time of excess.

South West Hospital and Health Service Mental Health Service Director Aurora Bermudez said the festive season was a good time to reflect on our drinking culture and the way we drink.

She said new guidelines released this month by the National Health and Medical Research Council advised all Australians to cut their drinking habits to just 10 glasses a week if they wanted to reduce alcohol-related harm.

“The guidelines also advise that healthy men and women should have no more than four standard drinks on any one day,’’ she said.

Ms Bermudez said the guidelines were the result of four years of research and review by the NHMRC on the potential harms of drinking alcohol.

“The less you drink, the lower your risk of harm from alcohol,” she said.

She said the new guidelines replaced the previous guidelines published in 2009.

The new ones suggest:

Reducing the risk of alcohol-related harm for adults by drinking no more than 10 standard drinks a week and no more than 4 standard drinks on any one day.

Children and people under 18 years of age should not drink alcohol to reduce the risk of injury and harm to their health

Women who are pregnant or are planning to get pregnant should not drink alcohol to prevent harm to their unborn baby

For women who are breastfeeding, not drinking alcohol is safest for their baby.

“It’s important to monitor your holiday drinking,’’ Ms Bermudez said.

“Research tells us that even when people intend to drink responsibly, it can be difficult to stick to this plan because getting drunk is often an accepted norm, and there are often social

pressures to drink.

“We are asking that people set limits for themselves and keep an eye on how many drinks they are having. This reduces the risk of alcohol-related injury.

“Binge drinking can have a major impact on your health by causing damage to the liver, heart, brain and stomach. It can also have a major impact on relationships.

“Sadly, excessive alcohol use can spoil a wonderful family holiday: with emergency departments, police,

QAS and mental health services becoming involved in alcohol-related incidents and accidents.’’

Ms Bermudez said one of the most important ways to create a less harmful drinking culture was to change the acceptance of drunkenness.

Some tips to implement during the festive season and throughout the year:

Plan some alcohol-free days

Keep count of your standard drinks by pouring your own drinks

Eat before, and while, you are drinking

Alternate alcoholic drinks with non- alcoholic drinks

Plan activities for your family that don’t involve alcohol

Set goals for yourself. New Year’s is a great time to think about cutting down on the

amount of alcohol you consume.

Always arrange lifts to and from the party or call a taxi to take you home.

The new national guidelines on alcohol consumption and supporting resources are available at

www.nhmrc.gov.au/alcohol.