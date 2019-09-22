Souths club celebrate 50 years

AFTER 50 years, it is still the “family spirit” at Gladstone Souths Sports Club that makes it stand out, former president and life member Judy Aitkenhead says.

“It’s always been family orientated,” Mrs Aitkenhead said.

Despite currently having only hockey teams under the Souths banner, she said the club once had softball, cricket, netball and basketball teams.

Mrs Aitkenhead, who joined the club as a player when it began, believed its greatest achievement over the years was maintaining teams from juniors to the A1 division for women, and maintaining a mens team in the Gladstone Hockey Association competition. “We have always managed to have stepping stones for our juniors from little rookies so they can move all the way up to the A1 divisions,” she said.

She said over the years the club had produced four Australian hockey players, two Australian umpires and many state representative players.

Mrs Aitkenhead said the love for the sport was always a priority at Souths.

“We have always maintained that playing the game and enjoying it is a priority over and above the actual winning,” she said.

Current president Gai Wilkinson said her children had played for the club for several years and she recently joined as a player.

Mrs Wilkinson said 50 years was a great achievement.

“I hope we can keep the club running for the next 50 years because it’s a wonderful club.