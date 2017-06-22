Southern Oil receives $1m bio-hydrogen boost

FUNDING BOOST: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Southern Oil's Tim Rose at the official opening of the Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant in Gladstone.

A Gladstone-based Southern Oil facility will receive a $1 million boost from the State Government to facilitate a demonstration bio-hydrogen-generation unit.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who this week attended the international BIO 2017 conference in San Diego, said Southern Oil, who recently officially opened the $18 million Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant in Yarwun, would now look to also produce bio-hydrogen.

"This project will enable bio-hydrogen production from multiple biological sources," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Unlike other bio-hydrogen plants, this technology is robust enough for industrial processes and isn't dependent on natural electricity generation, solar, or biological reactions."

Minister for Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy Leeanne Enoch said the project was funded out of the Advance Queensland $5 million Biofutures Commercialisation Program.

Ms Enoch said the BCP, part of the Advance Queensland Biofutures Roadmap, set out to increase the capability and scale of the biofutures industry in Queensland.

"We want to see the biofutures industry grow in Queensland," Ms Enoch said.

"That's why we're prepared to invest in people and companies with new ideas to get new technologies up and running."

Southern Oil's Managing Director, Tim Rose said hydrogen was an important but expensive resource required for many manufacturing and industrial processes.

"To be able to produce bio-hydrogen sustainably using waste streams is incredibly exciting as it will reduce running costs for a range of business throughout all of Queensland."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher welcomed the news.

"Southern Oil already supports 45 full-time equivalent jobs in our community," Mr Butcher said.

"Working towards establishing a process to capture gas and convert into an energy source is important to this industry moving forward.

"If the trial is successful, it can be rolled out to other plants and support growth in this industry which is very important for Gladstone."