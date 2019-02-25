Southern hemisphere's first passport rotary club chartered

AN EVENT held Saturday night in Gladstone marked the official charter for the southern hemisphere's first ever passport rotary club.

A passport rotary club is a rotary group in which club dealings are handled remotely, so there is less emphasis on physical location, "formalities” and more emphasis on service.

The d9560 Passport Rotary club - started by Bundaberg rotarian Sue Gammon and Gladstone rotarians Bevan Rose and Belinda Prentice - currently has 27 members and 3 pending.

Club secretary Sue Gammon said the charter night was "very successful”.

"Rotarians and district leaders gathered with passport charter members and their families and friends to celebrate the first passport rotary club in the southern hemisphere,” Ms Gammon said.

She said during the event charter members were given their badges, certificates and service "passports” in which they will record service completed throughout the year.

"Our team is amazed and appreciative of the support not just from our communities, but also rotary clubs and rotarians around the world who have contacted us with messages of encouragement.”

"With the official charter night now completed, the formalities are at an end and we can concentrate on building our team and supporting other clubs and groups that need our help.

"Our next team project is helping at our Rotary District's upcoming Interact Conference at Tanyalla in May.”