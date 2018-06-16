Menu
OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.
News

Southern Great Barrier Reef's dip in $25M funding

Hannah Sbeghen
by
26th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

RESORT owners in our Southern Great Barrier Reef are being urged to apply for a share of the government's $25 million Great Barrier Reef resort funding.

With applications opening on August 1, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said it was an opportunity to rejuvenate our assets.

"Why wouldn't you use the bucket of money being offered to you," Mr Butcher said.

Mr Butcher said North West Facing Island was one in particular that was in line for an upgrade with proper camping facilities.

 

North West Island off Gladstone's Coast.
"We are working on making it user-friendly and the idea of the money is to make sure we use it to sustain our biggest tourist attractions," he said.

"I encourage anyone with interest in those islands, any organisations or people with tenure over the land and even resort owners to dip into the money and use it.

"The investment will drive more tourists to Gladstone and give a shot in the arm to our local economy."

 

Heron Island Resort
Resort operators and lease holders will be briefed on funding guidelines and invited to make an application.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd chief executive Darryl Branthwaite said the island resorts were always going to be exposed to elements and needed to be upgraded constantly.

 

Aldesta Hotel Group took over management at Heron Island Resort in December 2017.
"There's a huge cost to keep these resorts performing and performing to a high expectation," Mr Branthwaite said.

"But they are our shining lights on the international stage."

