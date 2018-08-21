Southern Great Barrier Reef featuring in National Geographic

NATIONAL Geographic magazine has its sights set on Gladstone's reef for a feature.

The magazine has sent a researcher to explore Gladstone's reefs this week.

Tamsin Wressell has spent the week diving at Lady Elliot Island and Lady Musgrave Island as well as talking to scientists about the health of the reef.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd CE Darryl Branthwaite said Ms Wressell flew from London to find out more about Gladstone's Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Mr Branthwaite said the crystal-clear waters were a major talking point when he met the 26-year-old assistant editor.

"Queensland Tourism has organised the trip to Lady Elliot, Lady Musgrave, Heron Island and Pumpkin Island as part of the Global Great Media program,” he said.

"She (Ms Wressell) will be meeting with scientists and finding out more about our reefs.”

Mr Branthwaite said Ms Wressell had her first dive experience at Lady Elliot.

"She got her ticket when she landed in Queensland as she'll be doing a lot of diving and snorkelling around the reefs,” he said.

"It's a fantastic way to experience the diversity of marine life we have in our reef and learn about reef sustainability.”

Ms Wressel's travel itinerary will take her on a helicopter flight from Heron Island to Gladstone, then to Pumpkin Island in Yeppoon.