Southern Downs dog breeder pushes for major expansion

BREEDER EXPANSION: These Eukey property owners want to bump up their corgi capacity by 400 per cent. Picture: supplied

BREEDER EXPANSION: These Eukey property owners want to bump up their corgi capacity by 400 per cent. Picture: supplied

A Southern Downs corgi breeder is preparing for a huge expansion with plans to boost their puppy capacity by up to 400 per cent.

Landowners Desmond and Judith Waugh lodged an application with Southern Downs Regional Council on Monday to build upon their corgi breeding program at 130 Breens Rd, Eukey.

The 40.24ha property has current approval to house up to five Welsh corgis at any time, with the new application pushing to raise their total capacity to 20.

Activate your Courier Mail subscription now for big rewards

With the dogs bred at the Eukey property to be sold online to interstate or overseas buyers, 15 of the animals would live in the kennel with room for up to another five awaiting final vaccinations before being shipped.

The report stated the dogs would be rotated through open outdoor pens between 7am and 6pm, and moved to a fully enclosed kennel during the night for safety and to mitigate noise.

Eukey property to house a dog breeding site with capacity for up to 20 Welsh Corgis.

"The proposed breed are an intelligent and small breed of dog (approximately a maximum of 30cm and 16kg in weight at maturity) that are easily trained," the report read.

"(Facility) operators are experienced animal keepers and breeders and will ensure that appropriate training and supervision occurs to minimise barking frequency from the animals kept on site.

"The proposed change increases the number of dogs to be bred within the kennel and as an existing activity and thus increases output and economic viability of the land with minimal to nil impact upon it.

"The (breeding kennel) will be under 24/7 supervision … an electronic sensor will be located within the shed/kennel and there will always be someone on site to monitor dog activities and noise."

Environmental sustainability will also be a key feature of the development, with water and waste to be managed on-site.

Property owners would live on-site in the existing house.

The proposed development will be open to a public notification period before SDRC makes a decision.

RELEVANT NEWS:

Reports of plans to wipe out RSL mural sparks fierce outrage

Premier visits Warwick, makes major water announcement

NEW DEVELOPMENT: Motel to hit Stanthorpe CBD in major project