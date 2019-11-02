Menu
Southeast Qld man dies in outback crash

by Sarah Matthews
2nd Nov 2019 8:45 AM
A YOUNG man has died after a crash in Queensland's northwest overnight.

The 20-year-old man was driving a Toyota Hilux, with a 28-year-old male passenger, along Cloncurry Duchess Road in Cloncurry around 8.30 last night when he lost control of the car, resulting in it fish tailing and flipping.

The driver, a Burpengary man, was declared dead at the scene.

The passenger, a Mount Isa man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage to contact police.

