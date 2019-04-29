Menu
Qld builder retains licence despite wind-up proceedings

by Darren Cartwright
29th Apr 2019 2:57 PM
A TOOWOOMBA builder retains an 'active' licence with the building industry watchdog despite WorkCover and hardware giant Bunnings joining forces to wind-up the business up.

ATSBuild Pty Ltd, under director Adrian Thomas Smith, has held a licence with the Queensland Building and Construction Commission since July 2016.

WorkCover began wind-up proceedings against ATSBuild on April 2 and has since been joined by Bunnings.

A hearing for the application has been set down for the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The legal representatives for both WorkCover and Bunnings declined to comment on the amount of money they are allegedly owed.

 

Toowoomba-based company ATSBuild Pty Ltd is the subject of a wind-up application in the Supreme Court which was instigated by WorkCover. Pic: ATSBuild Facebook
A QBCC spokesman said the ATSBuild still had an active status although they were on their radar.

"The QBCC is closely monitoring the progress of these court proceedings," the spokesman said.

"Once the matter before the Court has been decided, the QBCC will take any action which may then become necessary and appropriate actions regarding any QBCC license or exclusion of an influential person from the building industry."

According to QBCC records,, last financial year, ATSBuild undertook five jobs for a total of $603,984 while in 2016/17 it also contracted for five builds worth a value of $909,062.

QBCC documents also indicate director Adrian Thomas Smith entered bankruptcy on July 14, 2009.

He was excluded from holding a position of director or secretary until 2014.

Mr Smith was contacted for comment.

