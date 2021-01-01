South Grafton house fire under police investigation

A police investigation has been launched after a suspicious house fire in South Grafton on Friday morning.

At 3.59am New Year's Day, emergency services were called to the property on Angophora Way.

"By the time we got there the house was totally engulfed and flames were coming out of everywhere," Grafton Fire and Rescue deputy captain Chris Rumpf said.

"We had three crews in breathing apparatus trying to contain the fire."

Crews managed to extinguish the blaze and protect nearby properties, but were unable to save the building.

It's understood a young family were inside the house at the time of the incident but managed to escape unharmed.

Once the flames were extinguished, fire hazmat crews sprayed the structure with a special glue to contain any asbestos.

Mr Rumpf said a fire investigation team will arrive from Sydney sometime this afternoon to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Coffs-Clarence Police have also confirmed to the Daily Examiner that a crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing into the cause.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Grafton Police Station on (02) 6642 0222 or to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.