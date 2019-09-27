Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from South Gladstone.
A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from South Gladstone.
News

South Gladstone teen missing

Jessica Perkins
, Jessica.Perkins@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Sep 2019 10:07 AM

POLICE are seeking help from the public to locate a missing 14-year-old girl from South Gladstone.

The girl was last seen on Toolooa St at about 10am yesterday and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

The girl is described as Caucasian, approximately 168cm tall with a proportionate build and long blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing denim shorts and a bright yellow top.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Link on 131 444 and quote reference number QP1901880446.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    PROBE CONTINUES: GPC complaint referred to new dept

    premium_icon PROBE CONTINUES: GPC complaint referred to new dept

    News A SECOND complaint made to the Queensland corruption watchdog about the state’s biggest multi-commodity port has been referred to Queensland Treasury.

    PHOTOS: School holiday fun at Tannum Sands

    premium_icon PHOTOS: School holiday fun at Tannum Sands

    News Tannum Beach the place to be these school holidays.

    Kindy says thank you to fireys

    premium_icon Kindy says thank you to fireys

    News WHEN a fire came “too close for comfort” to the St Stephens Lutheran Kindergarten...

    YOUR GUIDE: 8 things to do in Gladstone this weekend

    premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: 8 things to do in Gladstone this weekend

    News LOOKING for something to do this weekend?