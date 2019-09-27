South Gladstone teen missing

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from South Gladstone.

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from South Gladstone.

POLICE are seeking help from the public to locate a missing 14-year-old girl from South Gladstone.

The girl was last seen on Toolooa St at about 10am yesterday and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

The girl is described as Caucasian, approximately 168cm tall with a proportionate build and long blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing denim shorts and a bright yellow top.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Link on 131 444 and quote reference number QP1901880446.