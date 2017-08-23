South Gladstone house sells for puny $80K

A HOUSE on Auckland St has sold for a meagre $80K, sparking the question, is this Gladstone's most affordable house?

The South Gladstone home was bought by an "out-of-towner” less than one week ago.

Raine&Horne's Ros Newberry said the home was the cheapest one she'd sold in the current market.

"It's been on the market for about a month,” she said.

"I'm very pleased.”

Highlighting just how rare a find the Auckland St residence was, a search by The Observer found the next cheapest home for sale in Gladstone priced at $95,000.

The real estate agent said it was an excellent sale brought about by an out-of-town enquiry.